Food hygiene ratings given to 21 Arun establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Worthing Hockey Club Ltd at The Angmering School Station Road, Angmering, West Sussex; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Kerry's Tea Room at 45 Sea Road, East Preston, West Sussex; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: The Seahorse Cafe at 112 Sea Road, East Preston, West Sussex; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Burger King at Burger King Restaurant Worthing Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: East Beach Cafe at East Beach Cafe The Promenade, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: Waters Edge Restaurant at Wildfowl And Wetlands Trust Mill Road, South Stoke, West Sussex; rated on March 4

• Rated 2: 359 bistro bar at 6 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Old Stables at The Old Stables Vintage Inn Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate, West Sussex; rated on March 12

• Rated 5: The Worlds End at The Worlds End Public House Arundel Road, Patching, West Sussex; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: Lamb Inn at Lamb Inn 73 The Street, Rustington, West Sussex; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Ship & Anchor Public House at Ship And Anchor Station Road, Ford, West Sussex; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: The Windmill Public House at The Windmill Inn Mill Lane, Rustington, West Sussex; rated on March 3

• Rated 4: Bar Rosso at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 21

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Dawnies at 2 Surrey Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Big Fry at 1 The Square, Angmering, West Sussex; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Famous City at Cafe 6 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Mandarin Chef at 9 Elmer Road, Middleton-On-Sea, West Sussex; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Shahan at 1 East Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Silver City at 5 Sea Road, East Preston, West Sussex; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Three Oceans at 127 North Lane, East Preston, West Sussex; rated on March 10