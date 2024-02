Food hygiene ratings given to 21 Arun establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: BOARD cAFe at Unit G Fivestones Toddington Lane, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Burger King at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Chopsticks at 9 - 11 Beach Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: The Shore Cafe at Bognor Regis Baptist Church 73 Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 5

• Rated 5: BURRITO BULL at 7 York Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Caffe Grey at 26 Felpham Road, Felpham, West Sussex; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: China Royal Restaurant at 12 Queensway, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Rick's Cafe at 29 Queensway, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 1

• Rated 4: Masala Lounge at 27 Sea Road, East Preston, West Sussex; rated on December 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Wilkes Head at The Wilkes Head Church Lane, Eastergate, West Sussex; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Lamb Inn at Lamb Inn 73 The Street, Rustington, West Sussex; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: The Lamb Inn at The Lamb Inn The Square, Angmering, West Sussex; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: The Station at The Station Public House 26 Station Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 1

• Rated 4: The Black Horse at Black Horse Inn High Street, Findon, West Sussex; rated on January 15

• Rated 4: The Roundstone Inn at The Roundstone Inn Roundstone Lane, Angmering, West Sussex; rated on January 15

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Dragon at 80 Wick Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Sun Wah at First Floor Flat 134 Wick Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Papa John's at 5 Arundel Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Ruchi at 7 Durlston Parade Durlston Drive, Bersted, West Sussex; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Whittington's at The Kiosk The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 1