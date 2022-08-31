Food hygiene ratings given to two Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Spotted Cow, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Spotted Cow High Street, Angmering, West Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 2.
And Passage To India (WS) Ltd, a takeaway at 15 The Square, Barnham, West Sussex was given a score of four on August 2.