Food hygiene ratings given to two Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Basmati, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Basmati Restaurant Nyton Road, Westergate, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 30.

And j9 burger shack, a takeaway at Crabtree Park Wick Football Club Coomes Way, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given a score of three on October 8.