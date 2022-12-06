Food hygiene ratings given to two Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Basmati, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Basmati Restaurant Nyton Road, Westergate, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 30.