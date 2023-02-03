Food hygiene ratings given to two Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
6 hours ago
Iberica, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Bayford Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.
And healthy kitchen, a takeaway at 9 The Arcade, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given a score of three on January 5.