Food hygiene ratings given to two Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Iberica, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Bayford Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.

And healthy kitchen, a takeaway at 9 The Arcade, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given a score of three on January 5.