Food hygiene ratings given to two Arun restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
Green and Coal, at 5 - 7 Tarrant Street, Arundel, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 9.

And Indian royal, at 3 - 5 Mill Lane, Arundel, West Sussex was also given a score of four on February 9.

It means that of Arun's 252 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 203 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.