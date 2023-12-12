BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Arun restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Dec 2023, 09:05 GMT
Haskins Garden Centres Ltd, at Haskins Roundstone Roundstone-By-Pass, Angmering, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.

And Ham Manor Golf Club, at Ham Manor Golf Club West Drive, Angmering, West Sussex was given a score of four on November 13.

It means that of Arun's 257 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.