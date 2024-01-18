Food hygiene ratings given to two Arun restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Costa Ltd, at 129 The Street, Rustington, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 20.
And Shafiques of Angmering, at Shafiques The Square, Angmering, West Sussex was also given a score of four on December 20.
It means that of Arun's 260 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 210 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.