Food hygiene ratings given to two Arun takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Yo! To Go, at Tesco Superstore Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.
And Sundarban, at 20 Worthing Road, Rustington, West Sussex was given a score of two on August 23.
It means that of Arun's 121 takeaways with ratings, 92 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.