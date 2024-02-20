Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Arun establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tarrant Street Espresso at Ground Floor Part 17 Tarrant Street, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: The Parsons Table at Units 2 And 8 Castle Mews Tarrant Street, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Motte & Bailey Cafe at 49 High Street, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: The Brewhouse Project at The Brewhouse Lyminster Road, Lyminster, West Sussex; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Pool Cafe at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: The Diner at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 8

• Rated 4: The Mezze Turkish Grill Restaurant Bar at 3 The Arcade, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on January 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The White Swan at The White Swan Hotel Chichester Road, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on January 22

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Great Wall at 12 Worthing Road, Rustington, West Sussex; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Three Oceans at 127 North Lane, East Preston, West Sussex; rated on February 14