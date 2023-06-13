Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:08 BST
Tandoori Nights, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 35 Sea Lane, Rustington, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 15.
And Yummy kebab and pizza express, a takeaway at 10 High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given a score of three on May 15.