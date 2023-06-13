NationalWorldTV
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:08 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Tandoori Nights, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 35 Sea Lane, Rustington, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 15.

And Yummy kebab and pizza express, a takeaway at 10 High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given a score of three on May 15.