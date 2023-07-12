NationalWorldTV
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Green and Coal Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 - 7 Tarrant Street, Arundel, West Sussex was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 13.

And Burrito Bull, a takeaway at 55b London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given a score of four on June 13.