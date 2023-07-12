Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST
Green and Coal Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 - 7 Tarrant Street, Arundel, West Sussex was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 13.
And Burrito Bull, a takeaway at 55b London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was given a score of four on June 13.