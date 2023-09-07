Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Sweet dreams and Bubbles Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 86 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 9.
And Sundarban Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 20 Worthing Road, Rustington, West Sussex was given a score of one on August 9.