Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Sweet dreams and Bubbles Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 86 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 9.

And Sundarban Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 20 Worthing Road, Rustington, West Sussex was given a score of one on August 9.