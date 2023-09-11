BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Play Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 Wick Parade Wick Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.

And Chicken world, a takeaway at 2 Wick Parade Wick Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given a score of three on August 11.