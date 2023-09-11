Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Play Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 Wick Parade Wick Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.
And Chicken world, a takeaway at 2 Wick Parade Wick Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given a score of three on August 11.