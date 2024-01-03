Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Beresford, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Beresford Public House 53 - 55 Elmer Road, Middleton-On-Sea, West Sussex was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 5.
And O Segredo, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 The Arcade, Littlehampton, West Sussex was given a score of five on December 20.