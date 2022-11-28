Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
36 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Burgers and dogs, at 46 Pier Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 28.

And The Gravy Boat, at 46 Pier Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex was also given a score of four on October 28.

It means that of Arun's 251 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.