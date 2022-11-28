Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Burgers and dogs, at 46 Pier Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 28.
And The Gravy Boat, at 46 Pier Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex was also given a score of four on October 28.
It means that of Arun's 251 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.