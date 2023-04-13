Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
Regal, at 231 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 15.
And Perfect Pizza, at 9 The Parade Willowhayne Crescent, East Preston, West Sussex was given a score of one on March 15.
It means that of Arun's 113 takeaways with ratings, 88 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.