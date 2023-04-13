Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
16 minutes ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
3 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
3 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
3 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Regal, at 231 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Perfect Pizza, at 9 The Parade Willowhayne Crescent, East Preston, West Sussex was given a score of one on March 15.

It means that of Arun's 113 takeaways with ratings, 88 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.