Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Beach Bognor at Kiosk 1 And 2 The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on July 13
• Rated 5: Waterside Cafe at The Waterside Mill Road, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Baps ‘n’ Buns at 38 Barnham Road, Eastergate, West Sussex; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Costa Drive Through Crossbush Services Lyminster Road, Lyminster, West Sussex; rated on July 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Arun Yacht Club at Arun Yacht Club Rope Walk, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on July 13