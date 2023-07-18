Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Beach Bognor at Kiosk 1 And 2 The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Waterside Cafe at The Waterside Mill Road, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Baps ‘n’ Buns at 38 Barnham Road, Eastergate, West Sussex; rated on July 10

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Costa Drive Through Crossbush Services Lyminster Road, Lyminster, West Sussex; rated on July 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

