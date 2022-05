Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Arun establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Mcdonalds at 1a Oldlands Way, Bersted, West Sussex; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: China Royal Restaurant at 12 Queensway, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Fino Restaurant at 3 Flansham Lane, Felpham, West Sussex; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Flying Fortress at The Flying Fortress Ford Airfield Industrial Estate Rollaston Park, Ford, West Sussex; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: The Bondwood Tearooms at 66 Felpham Road, Felpham, West Sussex; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: Sunday Lunch Club at St Wilfreds Church Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on May 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Elmer Hotel & Pub at Elmer Hotel 89 Elmer Road, Middleton-On-Sea, West Sussex; rated on May 16

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fais Kitchen at 64 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on May 19