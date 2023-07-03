NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:57 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: KFC at Kentucky Fried Chicken Fontwell Services Arundel Road, Fontwell, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on June 28

    • Rated 5: Deligo Eatery at 75 Felpham Road, Felpham, West Sussex; rated on June 27

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Millennium Dragon at 32 Tarrant Street, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on June 26