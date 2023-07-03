Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: KFC at Kentucky Fried Chicken Fontwell Services Arundel Road, Fontwell, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: Deligo Eatery at 75 Felpham Road, Felpham, West Sussex; rated on June 27
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Millennium Dragon at 32 Tarrant Street, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on June 26