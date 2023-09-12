BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Bognor Rugby Club at Club House Hawthorn Recreation Ground Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on September 7

    • Rated 5: Willow Tea Rooms at Unit 2 Parsonage Farm Yapton Road, Barnham, West Sussex; rated on September 6

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The George Inn at 14 - 18 Surrey Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on September 6