Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bognor Rugby Club at Club House Hawthorn Recreation Ground Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on September 7
• Rated 5: Willow Tea Rooms at Unit 2 Parsonage Farm Yapton Road, Barnham, West Sussex; rated on September 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The George Inn at 14 - 18 Surrey Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on September 6