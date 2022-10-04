Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Angmering Club, at The Angmering Club Arundel Road, Angmering, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 29.

And Fauna Drinks Ltd, at Old Engine Shed 6a London Road, Arundel, West Sussex was also given a score of five on September 28.