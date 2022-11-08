Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
35 minutes ago

Delicious deli cafe LTD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 160 London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 1.

And Panku, a takeaway at Asda Ferring Superstore Littlehampton Road, Ferring, West Sussex was also given a score of five on October 11.