Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Delicious deli cafe LTD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 160 London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 1.
And Panku, a takeaway at Asda Ferring Superstore Littlehampton Road, Ferring, West Sussex was also given a score of five on October 11.