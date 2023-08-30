Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
McDonald's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1a Oldlands Way, Bersted, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 25.
And Upper Crust, a takeaway at 4 East Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was also given a score of five on August 21.