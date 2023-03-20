Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
52 minutes ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
1 hour ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
3 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Arun restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

47 Mussel Row, at Mussel House Pier Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Charlottes Kitchen, at 24 Worthing Road, Rustington, West Sussex was also given a score of five on March 15.

It means that of Arun's 251 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 203 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.