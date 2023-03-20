Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Arun restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
47 Mussel Row, at Mussel House Pier Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 15.
And Charlottes Kitchen, at 24 Worthing Road, Rustington, West Sussex was also given a score of five on March 15.
It means that of Arun's 251 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 203 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.