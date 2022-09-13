Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Arun takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:54 am

Bears Burgers, at 20 Surrey Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 9.

And Barnham Fish Bar, at 41 Barnham Road, Eastergate, West Sussex was also given a score of five on September 6.

It means that of Arun's 121 takeaways with ratings, 93 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.