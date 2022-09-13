Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Arun takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bears Burgers, at 20 Surrey Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 9.

And Barnham Fish Bar, at 41 Barnham Road, Eastergate, West Sussex was also given a score of five on September 6.