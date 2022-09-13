Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Arun takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Bears Burgers, at 20 Surrey Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 9.
And Barnham Fish Bar, at 41 Barnham Road, Eastergate, West Sussex was also given a score of five on September 6.
It means that of Arun's 121 takeaways with ratings, 93 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.