Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 10 Arun establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Brunch House at 7 - 9 West Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Arun Sports Arena Ltd at Southern Grainstore Ford Airfield Industrial Estate Rollaston Park, Ford, West Sussex; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Ricks Cafe at 29 Queensway, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Penang Village at 106 Sea Road, East Preston, West Sussex; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Tides at 59 Pier Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on July 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Richmond Arms at Richmond Arms 224 London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on July 20

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Magic Wok at 20 The Parade, Pagham, West Sussex; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Qmin at 170 Pagham Road, Pagham, West Sussex; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Smudgers at BN17; rated on July 14