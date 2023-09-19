Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: McDonald's at Mcdonalds Restaurant Crossbush Services Lyminster Road, Lyminster, West Sussex; rated on September 13
• Rated 5: The Burger Shop at 14 High Street, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on September 12
• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee at Unit 2 Saltbox Road, Bersted, West Sussex; rated on September 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Henty Arms at Henty Arms 2 Ferring Lane, Ferring, West Sussex; rated on September 11