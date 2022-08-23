Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Badsaint Restaurant at 52 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: West Beach Cafe at Kiosk West Beach Rope Walk, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on August 12
• Rated 5: Cafe Punjab at 80 High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on August 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Student Union Bar at University Of Chichester Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on August 16
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Rose Green Fryer at 105 Rose Green Road, Aldwick, West Sussex; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Victoria Fish And Chips at 5 - 7 Station Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on August 11