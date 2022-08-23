Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Arun establishments

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Badsaint Restaurant at 52 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: West Beach Cafe at Kiosk West Beach Rope Walk, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on August 12

• Rated 5: Cafe Punjab at 80 High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on August 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Student Union Bar at University Of Chichester Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on August 16

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Rose Green Fryer at 105 Rose Green Road, Aldwick, West Sussex; rated on August 17