Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Arun establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Whiteways Cafe at Whiteways Cafe Bury Hill, Houghton, West Sussex; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: ROSIE LEE'S CAFE at 6 Wick Parade Wick Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on January 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Cabin Public House at The Cabin Public House 167 - 169 Elmer Road, Middleton-On-Sea, West Sussex; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at The Royal Oak Public House 336 Chichester Road, Bersted, West Sussex; rated on January 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: