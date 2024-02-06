BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:39 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Whiteways Cafe at Whiteways Cafe Bury Hill, Houghton, West Sussex; rated on January 25

    • Rated 5: ROSIE LEE'S CAFE at 6 Wick Parade Wick Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on January 18

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Cabin Public House at The Cabin Public House 167 - 169 Elmer Road, Middleton-On-Sea, West Sussex; rated on January 25

    • Rated 5: The Royal Oak at The Royal Oak Public House 336 Chichester Road, Bersted, West Sussex; rated on January 18

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: WildForest Falls Adventure Golf at Wildlife Falls Adventure Golf Hotham Park Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on January 18