Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Creative Heart at Tamarisk Centre 42 Beach Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Portuguese Grill at 33 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Dee Dee's at 5 The Parade Nepcote Lane, Findon, West Sussex; rated on October 9
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Texas Pizza at 7 Wick Parade Wick Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on October 10