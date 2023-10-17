BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Creative Heart at Tamarisk Centre 42 Beach Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on October 10

    • Rated 5: Portuguese Grill at 33 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on October 10

    • Rated 5: Dee Dee's at 5 The Parade Nepcote Lane, Findon, West Sussex; rated on October 9

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Texas Pizza at 7 Wick Parade Wick Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on October 10

