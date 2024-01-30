BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Arun establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:28 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Bonito Lounge at 1 London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: Clock House Cafe at 7 Clock Walk High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on January 23

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Oystercatcher at The Oystercatcher Yapton Road, Climping, West Sussex; rated on January 22

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Frankies at Guard Hut Riverside Industrial Estate Bridge Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on January 22