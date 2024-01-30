Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bonito Lounge at 1 London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Clock House Cafe at 7 Clock Walk High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on January 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Oystercatcher at The Oystercatcher Yapton Road, Climping, West Sussex; rated on January 22
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Frankies at Guard Hut Riverside Industrial Estate Bridge Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on January 22