Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Arun restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Harbour Lights Cafe at The Look And Sea Centre Surrey Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Pier Road Coffee & Art at The Old Bank at 71 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Carlyle’s cafe at 15 Felpham Road, Bognor Regis; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: THE LANDING PLACE at 1a West Lodge The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on November 8