Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Arun restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Arun’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Harbour Lights Cafe at The Look And Sea Centre Surrey Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Pier Road Coffee & Art at The Old Bank at 71 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Carlyle’s cafe at 15 Felpham Road, Bognor Regis; rated on November 9
• Rated 5: THE LANDING PLACE at 1a West Lodge The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on November 8
It means that of Arun's 256 similar establishments with ratings, 206 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.