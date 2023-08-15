BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Chopstix at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Subway at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: The London Road Coffee Shop at 6 - 8 London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on August 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The New Inn at New Inn 5 Norfolk Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on April 25

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Oskar Best Kebab at 12 Beach Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Favourite Pizza at 8a High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on August 8