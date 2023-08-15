Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Chopstix at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Subway at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: The London Road Coffee Shop at 6 - 8 London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on August 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The New Inn at New Inn 5 Norfolk Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on April 25

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Oskar Best Kebab at 12 Beach Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on August 9