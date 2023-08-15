Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Chopstix at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on August 10
• Rated 5: Subway at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on August 10
• Rated 5: The London Road Coffee Shop at 6 - 8 London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on August 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The New Inn at New Inn 5 Norfolk Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on April 25
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Oskar Best Kebab at 12 Beach Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: Favourite Pizza at 8a High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on August 8