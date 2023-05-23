Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Beach Hut at Food Kiosk Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on May 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The William Hardwicke at The William Hardwicke 12 High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on May 11

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: