Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Beach Hut at Food Kiosk Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on May 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The William Hardwicke at The William Hardwicke 12 High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on May 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: SANCHOS at 301 Chichester Road, Bersted, West Sussex; rated on May 22