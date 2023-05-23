Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:02 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: The Beach Hut at Food Kiosk Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on May 22

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The William Hardwicke at The William Hardwicke 12 High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on May 11

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: SANCHOS at 301 Chichester Road, Bersted, West Sussex; rated on May 22