Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bognor Regis Sports Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bognor Regis Sports Ground Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.

And Barnham Tandoori Takeaway, a takeaway at 43 Barnham Road, Eastergate, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 22.