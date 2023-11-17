Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Mustards Bar and Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 - 10 York Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9.
And Yummy kebab and pizza express, a takeaway at 10 High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was also given a score of five on October 27.