Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
Mustards Bar and Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 - 10 York Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9.

And Yummy kebab and pizza express, a takeaway at 10 High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex was also given a score of five on October 27.