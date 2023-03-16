Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
2 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
2 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
5 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
7 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
8 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

One more death recorded in Arun

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Arun.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:28 GMT
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Arun.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 510 people had died in the area by March 2 – up from 509 on the week before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were among 27,254 deaths recorded across the South East.

Most Popular

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 16 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 185,234 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 2.