One more death recorded in Arun

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Arun.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 09:35 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 514 people had died in the area by March 16 – up from 513 on the week before.

They were among 27,472 deaths recorded across the South East.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 30 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 186,971 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 16.