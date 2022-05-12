Rise in visits to A&E at the Sussex Community Trust

More patients visited A&E at the Sussex Community Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 10,127 patients visited A&E at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in April.
That was a slight rise from the 10,083 visits recorded during March, and 12% more than the 9,080 patients seen in April 2021.
The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in April 2020, there were 3,720 visits to A&E at sites run by the Sussex Community Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 7% compared to March, but 9% more than the 1.9 million seen during April 2021.
At Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust:
In April:
More than 99% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%