Road closures: almost a dozen for Arun drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Arun will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Arundel roundabout to Crossbush Lane, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Temple Bar to Fontwell, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell to Arundel, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 12 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell to Tangmere, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Crossbush to Hammerpot, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hammerpot to Worthing, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockerhill to Hammerpot, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockerhill to Ford road roundabout, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ford roundabout to Fontwell east roundabout, lane closure for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Clapham to Crossbush, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Crossbush to Hammerpot, Lane closure for maintenance works.