Road closures: five for Arun drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Arun will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Patching, slip road and lane closures for electrical work.

• A27, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Clapham, slip road closure for electrical work.

• A27, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Slindon to White Swan, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Crossbush Roundabout to Clapham, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell East to Arundel, lane closure for maintenance works.