Road closures: five for Arun drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Arun will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Arun will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Poling to Clapham, lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell to Slindon, Lane closures for maintenance work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel to Slindon, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ford road roundabout to Fontwell West roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.