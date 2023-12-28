Road closures: five for Arun drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Arun will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Poling to Clapham, lane closure for drainage works.
• A27, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell to Slindon, Lane closures for maintenance work.
• A27, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel to Slindon, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ford road roundabout to Fontwell West roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.