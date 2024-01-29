Road closures: five for Arun drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Arun will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm January 8 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ford road roundabout to Fontwell West roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, The Causeway, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell to Slindon, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 6 to 5am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Hammerpot to Worthing, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm February 9 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Road, Lane closures for BT works, diversion via National Highways network.