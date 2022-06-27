Road closures: five for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7pm June 21 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Arundel to Fontwell, diversion route for West Sussex works.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Chichester road, lane closures for vegetation clearance.

• A27, from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush, lane closure and link road closure for barrier repair, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel to Worthing, lane closures for barrier repair.