Road closures: four for Arun drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Arun will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham Interchange to Offington roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm January 8 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ford road roundabout to Fontwell West roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road, Lane closure for BT works.

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, The Causeway, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.