Road closures: four for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell, lane closures for Fontwell, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm February 28 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ford Roundabout to Fontwell, traffic signals for drainage works.