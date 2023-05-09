Road closures: four for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Arun will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm May 10 to 5.30am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Ford, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm May 10 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Boxgrove roundabout to Fontwell west roundabout, lane closures for drainage and vegetation clearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm May 11 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell East to Arundel, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for grass cutting.