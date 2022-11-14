Road closures: more than a dozen for Arun drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Arun will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 8 to 6am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure and narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am August 8 to 8pm December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm November 1 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, diversion route for off network road closures for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 6am November 14 to 8pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Angmering, diversion for West Sussex.

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A27, from 8pm November 16 2022 to 6am January 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure and narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road to Castle Goring, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm November 18 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Crossbush to Clapham, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 11pm November 24 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel to Crossbush, diversion only for Network Rail works.