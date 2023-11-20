Road closures: nine for Arun drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Arun will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm November 6 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham Interchange to Offington roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A27, from 8pm November 22 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Fontwell East Roundabout, Lane closures for electrical work.

• A27, from 8pm November 23 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell East to Arundel, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm November 23 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Causeway roundabout to Crossbush roundabout, traffic signals for sign works.

• A27, from 8pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockerhill to Slindon Common, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

• A27, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush roundabout to Ford road roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Portfield to Fontwell, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road, Lane closure for BT works.